The website URL listed on the Paw Patrol mini biscuits and yummy bakes was compromised and now contains the explicit content.

Customers are being urged to return the products to their nearest Lidl for a full refund.

The affected products are the multi pack of All Butter Mini Biscotti Biscuits, the Choc Chip Biscotti Biscuits, the Yummy Bake Bars Apple Flavour and the Yummy Bake Bars Raspberry Flavour.

🚨 URGENT RECALL: Four types of Paw Patrol snacks are being recalled by Lidl after a website URL listed on the back of the packaging was compromised with explicit content unsuitable for children.



Customers should return the products to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. pic.twitter.com/Ge2yYfhXMx — Which? (@WhichUK) August 31, 2023

The company has apologised for the issue.

A recall notice from Lidl said: "Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned branded product as we have been made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption.

“We recommend that customers refrain from viewing the URL and return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation. For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566."

Which? have also issued a warning, telling parents to refrain from visiting the links on the packaging.

They posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “URGENT RECALL: Four types of Paw Patrol snacks are being recalled by Lidl after a website URL listed on the back of the packaging was compromised with explicit content unsuitable for children.

“Customers should return the products to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.”