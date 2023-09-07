Starting from Thursday September 7, customers can shop a range of products, including DIY tools, health and beauty bits, cleaning essentials and more.

With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need look no further.

Aldi and Lidl have something for everyone, so get ready to grab a deal this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find health and beauty bits, cleaning essentials and more in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Addis Spray Mop

Addis Spray Mop (Image: Aldi)

Keep on top of the housework with this spray mop.

It comes with two microfibre heads and a two-piece handle.

Aldi says it cleans 50% more dirt and dust compared to a regular strand mop and there’s no bucket needed.

For £8.99, it can be yours from Thursday.

Addis 3-Tier Concertina Airer

Addis 3-Tier Concertina Airer (Image: Aldi)

If you like to get your washing outside to dry but fear you’ll have little space indoors for it as the weather turns, this airer could be just what you need.

It has folding out drying arms and hooks, giving your clothing space to dry.

For easy storage, it folds down so you can put it away after use.

Make it yours for £14.99 at Aldi from this Thursday.

Easy Home Window Vacuum

Easy Home Window Vacuum (Image: Aldi)

Whether you’re looking to clean your window or make your shower shine, this vacuum could help you out.

It comes with a spray bottle and two washable microfibre cloths and has up to 30 minutes running time.

It’s available at Aldi for £19.99 and can be used to clean cars, windows, tiles and tables.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers DIY tools from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Parkside Pressure Washer

Parkside Pressure Washer (Image: Lidl)

Since much of the UK has seen some warmer weather this week, you might be thinking about getting those garden jobs done before the cooler temperatures arrive.

This pressure washer can be used to wash vehicles, facades, patios, paths or driveways.

It has an automatic start and stop function so it will only operate when the pistol grip is pressed.

The pressure washer has child safety protection and a 3m hose.

Make it yours for £49.99 at Lidl.

Parkside Heavy Duty Dolly

Parkside Heavy Duty Dolly (Image: Lidl)

If you’re moving around your garden with heavy items, you might be able to do the job a bit easier with this heavy-duty dolly.

It comes with a carry handle and it has a water-repellent, non-slip surface.

Lidl says the castors are of a high quality for good transportation.

Available in two shapes – rectangular and round – it could be yours for £12.99 each.