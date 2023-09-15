The law will change the speed limit on about 35% of Welsh roads where lamp-posts are no more than 200 yards (183m) apart.

In 2022 there were 35,694 deaths in Wales. Welsh ministers argue it will save lives and lead to fewer injuries, save money for the NHS and make communities more pleasant places to live and work in.

With the new 20mph limits coming into place soon, many believe traffic cameras will inevitably catch more and more road users out as a result.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford tells @PGMcNamara that he did not consult Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer MP about lowering the speed limit on most Welsh residential roads to 20mph. pic.twitter.com/U3XCLBGRYJ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 8, 2023

Ever since the first speed camera was installed in the UK back in 1991, drivers have been trying to trick the system and avoid being caught.

Back in 2019, North Wales Live attempted to separate fact from fiction and spent the day on a road in Denbighshire with Go Safe Casualty Reduction Officer Gareth Thomas, to dispel any myths.

He told the Daily Post: "I decided after retiring that I wanted to make the roads as safe as they can be in this area.

"The aim of cameras is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads. Go Safe prefers to educate drivers rather than punish them with fines and penalty points."

A change is coming in #Wales on 17th September



Some people have wrongly been calling 20mph default speed limits a 'blanket' change ⛔️@Mrs_C_Boston deals with the reality around the changes ✅



Make sure you're #ReadyFor20mph pic.twitter.com/xZiIf8eg09 — Sustrans Cymru (@SustransCymru) September 14, 2023

Here are 7 speed camera myths you may want to consider:

Is it true that speed vans have to be visible at all times?

No. There are no laws about visibility, so there is nothing stopping an officer from operating in the dark. But they don't often choose to do this and maintain that being visible acts as a deterrent in its own right.

Gareth, said: "Legally, we don't have to be visible. I could camouflage myself if I wanted to - but it's all about being fair, education and preventing an accident. Even if I parked my van and went for a walk somewhere, it would deter people from speeding right away."

It is true that the 10% rule exists?

Yes. You will not get a ticket provided your speed does not exceed the limit by more than 10%, Gareth says. So for example, travelling at 35mph or above in a 30mph zone will be recorded as a speeding offence (this will change from Sunday).

However, thresholds vary and can change without notice. Officially, any speeding offence occurs at 1mph above the limit, but most forces will allow a variance.

Are officers revenue collectors for the Government?

No. Gareth, explained: "We're not here to get figures or to make money. We're just here to catch the people who are speeding.

"If I get a day where I don't get any drivers speeding, then I know I've done my job. If I've been working an eight-hour shift, I just hope at least one person that day has escaped injury or a crash has been avoided."

🚙 | On Monday the default national speed limit will fall from 30mph to 20mph on restricted roads in Wales.



📊 The latest poll from ITV Wales shows that 61% of people in Wales oppose it.



The Labour Party war on the car continues - no doubt to more of England under Starmer. pic.twitter.com/qbZtV2jmM8 — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) September 13, 2023

Do officers enforce anything other than speeding?

Yes. Officers are there to make sure you are wearing a seatbelt and are not using your mobile phones behind the wheel. Anyone caught breaking these laws will be prosecuted.

Is it illegal to eat behind the wheel?

No, it's not. However, if you get distracted while snacking behind the wheel, the police could prosecute you for careless driving. Gareth, said: "It is endorsable. I had one lady in view once and she was looking in the mirror and putting lipstick on.

"She was riding on the cats eyes in the centre of the road and veering. I recommended that she was prosecuted for driving without due care and attention."

Is it illegal to flash your headlights to alert motorists of a GoSafe speed van?

If drivers choose to flash to warn others about a speed van, they could be in breach of the law. Under section 89 of the Police Act 1997 it is an offence to "wilfully obstruct a constable in the execution of his/her duty".

However, Gareth says while it is an offence, it is very difficult to prove. He said: "It doesn't bother me that people flash to warn them of the speed van - I just want to educate people and the van to act as a speed deterrent."

What happens if I am caught speeding?

It all comes down to the circumstances within which you were caught speeding, and how much you were in excess of the limit. The minimum penalty for being caught speeding on the UK's roads is a £100 fine.

But Gareth explained in some circumstances, police can offer the option of attending a speed awareness course - an alternative to a fine and penalty points. Gareth, said: "An accredited course is far more likely to improve driver behaviour and consequently make our roads safer.

"Courses are available to drivers who respond quickly to the 'notices' and who were driving at no more than 10 per cent, plus 9 mph above the posted speed limit."

So for example, anyone travelling over 86mph on a motorway would not be offered the awareness course. Those who don't have a clean licence at the time of the office, or if you have been on the course in the last three years, it is unlikely you will be offered the awareness course as an option.