Married At First Sight is coming back for a new series and fans of the drama-packed reality series don’t have long to wait.
Whether you’re wondering when it’s on or who the contestants are this year, look no further.
Here’s everything you need to know about Married At First Sight 2023.
Who are this year’s love experts?
Love experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will return for the new season to guide the new couples through their relationships before they make the ultimate decision of whether or not to remain married or go their separate ways.
Who are the contestants for the 2023 series?
Channel 4 has revealed the line up of brides and grooms for this year’s series and viewers can expect to see a former Geordie Shore star and the show's first transgender contestant plus more.
The grooms
- Arthur – aged 34, born in Poland, lived in London since the age of 16
- Brad – aged 27, from Grimsby
- Georges – aged 30, from Surrey
- Luke – aged 30, from Clacton
- Nathanial – aged 36, from Manchester
- Paul – aged 26, from Chesham
- Terence – aged 40, from Reading
- Thomas – aged 27, from Wiltshire
The brides
- Ella – aged 29, from Weston-super-Mare
- Jay – aged 31, from Lancashire
- Laura – aged 34, from Hampshire
- Peggy – aged 32, from Kent
- Porscha – aged 36, from London
- Rosaline – aged 28, from Crewe
- Shona – aged 31, from Nottingham
- Tasha – aged 25, from Leeds
When will Married At First Sight 2023 air?
Fans of Married At First Sight don’t have long to wait for the new series.
The first episode will be available to watch on E4 at 9pm on Monday, September 18.
