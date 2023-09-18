Whether you’re wondering when it’s on or who the contestants are this year, look no further.

Here’s everything you need to know about Married At First Sight 2023.

Who are this year’s love experts?





Love experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will return for the new season to guide the new couples through their relationships before they make the ultimate decision of whether or not to remain married or go their separate ways.

Who are the contestants for the 2023 series?





Channel 4 has revealed the line up of brides and grooms for this year’s series and viewers can expect to see a former Geordie Shore star and the show's first transgender contestant plus more.

The grooms

Arthur – aged 34, born in Poland, lived in London since the age of 16

Brad – aged 27, from Grimsby

Georges – aged 30, from Surrey

Luke – aged 30, from Clacton

Nathanial – aged 36, from Manchester

Paul – aged 26, from Chesham

Terence – aged 40, from Reading

Thomas – aged 27, from Wiltshire

The brides

Ella – aged 29, from Weston-super-Mare

Jay – aged 31, from Lancashire

Laura – aged 34, from Hampshire

Peggy – aged 32, from Kent

Porscha – aged 36, from London

Rosaline – aged 28, from Crewe

Shona – aged 31, from Nottingham

Tasha – aged 25, from Leeds

You can find out more about the new contestants via our explainer here.

When will Married At First Sight 2023 air?





Fans of Married At First Sight don’t have long to wait for the new series.

The first episode will be available to watch on E4 at 9pm on Monday, September 18.