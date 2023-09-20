Whether you’re new to the series or need reminding of its schedule, you might be wondering exactly which days you can tune in.

A new host of brides and grooms have joined the programme and they’re looking to find their happily ever after.

Who are the contestants for the 2023 series?





Channel 4 has revealed the line up of brides and grooms for this year’s series and viewers can expect to see a former Geordie Shore star and the show's first transgender contestant plus more.

The grooms

Arthur – aged 34, born in Poland, lived in London since the age of 16

Brad – aged 27, from Grimsby

Georges – aged 30, from Surrey

Luke – aged 30, from Clacton

Nathanial – aged 36, from Manchester

Paul – aged 26, from Chesham

Terence – aged 40, from Reading

Thomas – aged 27, from Wiltshire

The brides

Ella – aged 29, from Weston-super-Mare

Jay – aged 31, from Lancashire

Laura – aged 34, from Hampshire

Peggy – aged 32, from Kent

Porscha – aged 36, from London

Rosaline – aged 28, from Crewe

Shona – aged 31, from Nottingham

Tasha – aged 25, from Leeds

What days is Married At First Sight on?





Married At First Sight fans get more than one new episode to watch a week but on which days are they available to watch?

The new series started on Monday, September 18 and the second episode will air on Wednesday, September 20.

The third episode will air on Thursday, September 21 at 9pm on E4.

Going forward, the series will air from Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.