The new series of Married At First Sight returned to UK screens this week and viewers are already getting engrossed in the reality show.
Whether you’re new to the series or need reminding of its schedule, you might be wondering exactly which days you can tune in.
A new host of brides and grooms have joined the programme and they’re looking to find their happily ever after.
Who are the contestants for the 2023 series?
Channel 4 has revealed the line up of brides and grooms for this year’s series and viewers can expect to see a former Geordie Shore star and the show's first transgender contestant plus more.
The grooms
- Arthur – aged 34, born in Poland, lived in London since the age of 16
- Brad – aged 27, from Grimsby
- Georges – aged 30, from Surrey
- Luke – aged 30, from Clacton
- Nathanial – aged 36, from Manchester
- Paul – aged 26, from Chesham
- Terence – aged 40, from Reading
- Thomas – aged 27, from Wiltshire
The brides
- Ella – aged 29, from Weston-super-Mare
- Jay – aged 31, from Lancashire
- Laura – aged 34, from Hampshire
- Peggy – aged 32, from Kent
- Porscha – aged 36, from London
- Rosaline – aged 28, from Crewe
- Shona – aged 31, from Nottingham
- Tasha – aged 25, from Leeds
What days is Married At First Sight on?
Married At First Sight fans get more than one new episode to watch a week but on which days are they available to watch?
The new series started on Monday, September 18 and the second episode will air on Wednesday, September 20.
The third episode will air on Thursday, September 21 at 9pm on E4.
Going forward, the series will air from Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.
