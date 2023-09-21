Starting from Thursday September 21, customers can shop a range of products, including clothing, kitchen essentials and more.

With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need to look no further.

Aldi and Lidl have plenty of items to choose from so get ready to grab a deal this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find baking essentials and cycling gear in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Medion Professional Kitchen Mixer

Medion Professional Kitchen Mixer (Image: Aldi)

Whether you're a fan of The Great British Bake Off or you're new to the baking world, this kitchen mixer could be a good piece of kit for your bakes.

It comes with eight speed settings plus a pulse setting and can be used to make a variety of food and sweet treats including cookies, pasta, sausages and more.

You'll receive attachments with your mixer including a mixing bowl, splash guard, flat beater, dough hook, egg whisk, plunger, filling tray, pasta attachment and sausage-making attachment.

You can choose from gunmetal grey or cream for £149.99.

Bikemate Bike Assembly Stand

Bikemate Bike Assembly Stand (Image: Aldi)

If you prefer to get out and about, this bike assembly stand could help you repair your bike before a ride.

The adjustable height of the stand can come in handy when it's time to correct a tyre puncture.

The stand allows cyclists to raise their bike for repairs without damaging the paintwork.

It could be yours for £29.99.

Lidl's middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers a variety of clothing from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Parkside 40V Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum - Bare Unit

Parkside 40V Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum - Bare Unit (Image: Lidl)

If you plan on getting the garden tidy before the colder months and shorter evenings, this leaf blower could be just what you need.

It has three functions - it can be used as a leaf blower and a vacuum plus it also has an integrated shredding function.

The garden gadget has six speed settings as well as a turbo boost button.

Make it yours for £39.99.

Esmara Ladies' Ankle Boots

Esmara Ladies' Ankle Boots (Image: Lidl)

Lidl also has a range of clothing coming to its middle aisle this week and items include cardigans, dresses, jeans and boots.

These ankle boots have a Footflexx shock absorber, integrated Footflexx insoles and zips on the side for easy wear.

They are available to buy for £14.99 and a men's version will also be on sale for the same price.