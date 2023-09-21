The fourth and final season of Sex Education comes out on Netflix today.
All your favourites are back from Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) to Dr Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and everyone in between.
There will also be some new faces as part of season 4 including Dan Levy from Schitts Creek.
Before you get started on the new season of Sex Education here's a refresher on the returning cast members and also the new faces you can expect to see.
here's a handy recap of where we left things, courtesy of dr milburn pic.twitter.com/KT453Bf8Sh— sex education (@sexeducation) September 5, 2023
Sex Education cast
Returning cast members
Returning cast members for Sex Education season 4 include:
- Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn
- Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn
- Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong
- Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley
- Connor Swindells as Adam Groff
- Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti
- Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs
- Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff
- Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews
- Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman
- George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin
- Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff
- Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands
- Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks
The likes of Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) and Michael Persbrandt (Jakob Nyman), according to Radio Times, will not be returning for season 4.
New cast members
There will be a range of new characters joining the popular Netflix show for season 4 to fill the void left by those departing cast members.
entering our climax era. s4 is now streaming 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jYEm4ydhsF— sex education (@sexeducation) September 21, 2023
New cast members coming to season 4 of Sex Education include:
- Dan Levy (Schitts Creek) as Thomas Molloy
- Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who) as Sarah 'O' Owen
- Alexandra James (Backstage) as Aisha
- Lisa McGrills (Last Night in Soho) as Joanna
- Anthony Lexa as Abbi
- Felix Mufti as Roman
What time is Sex Education coming out on Netflix?
After two years, the wait is finally over for Sex Education fans.
Season 4 of Sex Education is available to watch on Netflix now.
