The Welsh dancer previously announced that she had breast cancer all the way back in May of this year, telling fans: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle."

Taking to Instagram, she videoed herself surrounded by her loving family as they showed their support for her, helping to cut off snippets of her hair.

Amy Dowden said she was "taking control," adding that the hair loss from the cancer had made her "not feel like Amy" anymore.

Amy Dowden shares emotional video of hair being shaved off amid cancer battle

The BBC Strictly Come Dancing star told fans: "Taking control- The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it’s only hair but these past few months I’ve had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy. I’m missing every possible aspect of dancing.

"I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn’t go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding everyday.

"I’ve not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL.

"It’s going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I’m now focussing-not on the hair I’m losing but the hair I’m going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!"

The star added that she feels near the "finish line" now, saying: "Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn’t even bring myself to think or speak about. I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line! Im feeling empowered and positive!"