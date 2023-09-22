Inspired by Le Cresuset's popular cast iron pumpkin dish that costs £269, Aldi's own version saves shoppers £252.01, costing just £16.99.

The ceramic casserole dish is perfect for whipping up hearty soups, stews, casseroles and more.

Aldi's Pumpkin Casserole Dish will be available in two colours, burnt orange or earthy cream to add an autumnal touch to any kitchen.

They also feature a decorative pumpkin stalk that doubles as a sturdy and stylish handle.

The casserole dishes on offer. (Image: Aldi)

The dish is suitable for overuse and comes in as Aldi's latest kitchen must-have that is designed to maximise deliciousness.

It features a tight-fitting lid to ensure all the flavours stay sealed in with an impressive 2.2L capacity.

Aldi shoppers have been sharing their excitement for the Pumpkin Casserole Dishes as one said: "These are lovely. Perfect for Soup too."

Whilst another added: "We need to go to Aldi! I need these in my kitchen!!!" and one more shopper said: "I hope we find one in our store, I've been wanting theses for ages."

Aldi’s Pumpkin Casserole Dishes are available in stores from September 28, while stocks last.