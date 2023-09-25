The popular home appliance arrives just in time for the cooler months and can help shoppers save up to £25 compared to similar items at other retailers.

The airer costs just 6p per hour to run, is compact enough for smaller homes/rooms and provides plenty of space to hang washing with its large foldable wings.

The Aldi heated airer was previously sold out. (Image: Aldi)

The 230W airer heats up as soon as it’s plugged in thanks to 20 heating tubes and even features a cover to help speed up drying time.

It's foldable design means it is easy to store away when not in use.

How Aldi's heated airer compares price-wise to other retailers

Aldi's heated airer can save shoppers up to £25 compared to similar items at other UK retailers including Currys and Very.

The Aldi heated airer will be on sale for £39.99, this is compared to:

BELDRAY EH1156 Heated Clothes Airer at Currys - £59.99 (saving of £20)

Our House Winged Heated Airer at Very - £56 (saving of £25.01)

When will Aldi's sold out heated airer be available?





The previously sold out heated airer will return to Aldi stores across the UK as part of their specialbuys on Thursday, September 28.

The Aldi heated airer will be on sale for £39.99 and is only available while stocks last.