The supermarket giant has recalled its Asda Classic Boneless Chicken Dinner joint because it contains wheat not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product could be a possible health risk to any customers with coeliac disease, or an intolerance or allergy to gluten or wheat.

The affected product as a use by date of October 1 and comes in a pack size of 580g.

Monday 25 September - Asda recalls Asda Classic Boneless Chicken Dinner Joint because of undeclared wheat #FoodAllergy https://t.co/ijC2CkfuxO pic.twitter.com/yNFOeGASVb — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 25, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) are warning any affected customers not to eat the product.

A spokesman said: “Asda is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

“For more information please contact Asda Customer relations on 0800 952 0101.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.