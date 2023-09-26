From Boxing Ring to Ice Rink, World Champion Ricky Hatton MBE hopes to take home another title! ❄️ #DancingOnIce @HitmanHatton pic.twitter.com/IfWGk1yDYQ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 26, 2023

Dancing On Ice's first contestant revealed as Ricky Hatton

"I can't dance on a solid floor, so I don't know how I'm going to get on the ice.



"But it's a challenge. It's all about balance, I've got good upper body movement and upper body strength. You're remembering dance sequences and moves and in boxing you're remembering combinations and stuff like that.



"So I should really have all the attributes to do really well."



Ricky has also admitted that his daughters found it hilarious that he has signed up for the show.



He added: "I told my daughters and they found it absolutely hysterical."

Although the ITV skating contest doesn't return until next year, there are already rumours circling the ice.



For instance, there are reports that Claire Sweeney is expected to sign up for Dancing on Ice.



The Coronation Street actress - who is portraying Cassandra 'Cassie' Plummer on the ITV1 soap - - could be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink next January.



A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "She is a really talented performer and is pretty decent on the ice already."



S Club's Hannah Spearritt and Gogglebox's Stephen Webb have also been strongly linked to the ITV1 show.

Who are the Dancing On Ice 2024 presenters?





Stephen Mulhern has officially been offered the role to present the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby, sources suggest.

The Catchphrase star is expected to be announced as the celebrity talent show’s new host within days, the Mirror reports.

The presenting situation for Dancing on Ice has been up in the air since ITV cut ties with Phillip Schofield following a row over his affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

The incident saw Schofield dropped from This Morning, Dancing on Ice and the British Soap Awards.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast.