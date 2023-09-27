From giant curved glass homes to mansions built out of clay and former water towers, the show has seen an array of impressive builds across its 23 series.

Now it's back with more tough and creative builds as Kevin travels around the UK to see the new builds in Grand Designs.

In the first week, Wye Valley couple Rosa and Craig are taking on a decommissioned steam railway reservoir.

Rosa and Craig plan to turn a former railway reservoir into a brand new modern home, however not everyone's happy about it.

NEW EPISODE: Rosa and Craig want to live in a steam railway reservoir in the Wye Valley. But their ambitious plans face multiple challenges.



Don't miss brand new #GrandDesigns tomorrow, 9pm on @Channel4 📺 #GrandDesigns pic.twitter.com/0W0cmDPqFd — granddesigns (@granddesigns) September 26, 2023

As Rosa's mum shares she's not convinced and a contractor on the build describes it more like a multistorey car park and that the couple building with their budget might not be realistic.

The railway reservoir makeover will see the couple create a space where light floods in, a mezzanine with views across the valley and a concrete extension with four bedrooms.

Like most Grand Design episodes, the couple are facing financial issues that leave them wondering if they can really afford the costs.

Not only do Rosa and Craig struggle with money, but they also have to go against a pandemic, pregnancy and a schedule that grows from 12 weeks to three years.

How to watch Grand Designs

Grand Designs will air at 9pm, starting on Wednesday, September 27 on Channel 4 and All 4.