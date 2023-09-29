Davies is the fourth celebrity revealed as part of the 2024 Dancing on Ice line up following on from S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt, World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Denbigh in North Wales, won the third series of Love Island UK in 2017 with Kem Cetinay.

Since leaving the Love Island villa Davies has become a "West End wonder" performing in popular musicals including Back to the Future, 9 to 5 and Bring It On.

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies joins Dancing on Ice 2024 line up

The news Davies would be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 was revealed on ITV's Lorraine.

Talking about her ice skating ability the former Love Island winner said she'd had very little experience.

Davies said: “I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.

“I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me."

West End wonder, Amber Davies is ready to put on a show when #DancingOnIce returns this January 🎭 @Amber_Davies7 pic.twitter.com/4VHhNJ0SDm — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 29, 2023

Who will present Dancing On Ice?





It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May.

This came after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had presented the skating competition since its launch in 2006 alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby - who is thought to returning for the 2024 edition of Dancing on Ice.

When is Dancing On Ice returning?





Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in January 2024 with a new cast of 12 celebrities.

They will take to the ice with their professional partners as they try to impress the judges and viewers at home.