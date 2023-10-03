Dowden, who hails from Caerphilly in Wales, will compete alongside Dragons' Den's Sara Davies on the show.

Davies also featured on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 as a contestant - paired with Aljaž Skorjanec.

The Strictly pair will now swap the dance floor for the antiques show as they compete against other celebrities to uncover the best antiques and make the most money at auction.

Dragons’ Den star Davies said: “I’d always heard what an incredible adventure Antiques Road Trip is.

“Being with Amy made it even more special for me, and to be able to spend that time together and share the experience was just brilliant.”

Dowden is currently taking treatment after announcing in June that she had undergone a mastectomy following a stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

She took to Instagram last week to give fans a health update revealing she was taking part in her fifth round of chemotherapy.

This followed the Strictly professional - who is not competing in the 2023 series of the BBC show due to her cancer battle - revealing she had taken "the hardest step so far" in her treatment, shaving her hair off.

Who else will be on the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip?





Strictly professional Amy Dowden and Dragons' Den's Sara Davies are not the only famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip which will air on BBC Two and iPlayer next week.

Former Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide will be among the famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on BBC Two. (Image: STV Studios/PA Wire)

The other famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are:

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Love Island UK 2022 winners)

Gemma Collins (reality star) and Melvin Odoom (BBC Radio 1 presenter)

Samantha Fox and Sinitta (1980s pop stars)

Geeta and Krishnan Guru-Murthy (news anchor siblings)

Paul Merton and Suki Webster (husband-and-wife comedy duo)

Christine McGuinness (documentary-maker) and Colson Smith (Coronation Street)

Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards (Loose Women)

Sanclimenti said it had been a “pleasure” competing on the show, adding: “There was healthy competition between Ekin and I, and we had lots of fun as we supported each other through the experience.

“I learned a lot about antiques and how appearances can be deceiving; something may look like it could be worth a lot, but it may just be more sentimental value.”

The new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will kick off on BBC Two and iPlayer next week. (Image: STV Studios/PA Wire)

Sinitta said the show provided the “perfect opportunity” for her to spend some time with Fox after they had tried to catch up for years.

“We laughed non-stop like time had stood still. It felt so cool driving through the country lanes like pop music’s answer to Thelma and Louise,” she added.

When to watch Celebrity Antiques Road Trip?





BBC commissioning editor, Muslim Alim, said: “It’s great to have Celebrity Antiques Road Trip back on BBC Two this autumn with another exciting list of celebrity duos and a plethora of weird and wonderful items that will have you guessing till the last minute on their profit potential.”

The 20-episode series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip begins on Tuesday, October 11 at 7pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.