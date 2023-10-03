The popular ITV programme sees celebrities guided by Olympic figure skating champions as they battle it out on the rink each week.

With the 2024 series drawing ever closer, showrunners have started announcing the line-up.

See the 2024 Dancing On Ice line-up so far

A number of big names have been announced with well-known boxers and Love Island contestants among the mix.

Ricky Hatton MBE

Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE was among the first names announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old, who competed between 1997 and 2012, has won multiple world championships at light welterweight.

The athlete has even been ranked the 11th greatest European boxer of all time as well as the fifth greatest British boxer.

Writing on Instagram, the boxer said of joining the show: "Looking forward to it. Never skated before. Can’t dance on a dance floor so god knows how I’m gonna get on the ice. I’ve never been scared of a challenge have I but wow."

Claire Sweeney

Well-loved by fans for her portrayal of Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside, Claire Sweeney has acted in a number of other programmes over the years such as Coronation Street.

Announcing that she would be taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice, Claire said: "I'm really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!"

Hannah Spearritt

Hannah Spearritt, who is one of the original members of S Club 7, was the third person to be confirmed for the show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the singer said: "I'm really excited about learning a new skill. It's so easy to live your comfortable life and that aspect of mixing things up is very appealing."

Amber Davies

2017 Love Island winner Amber Davies will be joining the 2024 line-up after also taking part in the 2018 edition of the dancing programme.

She told Lorraine: "I would definitely say that I'm an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don't want the adrenaline to get the better of me."

Greg Rutherford MBE

Ricky Hatton isn't the only sporting star taking part in the show as Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE takes to the ice.

Speaking on GMB, he said: "My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet!"

Miles Nazaire

Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire is the most recent celebrity announced for the new series with the star writing on Instagram: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing on Ice looks so difficult.

"I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that's when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”