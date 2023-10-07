Soap stars Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi were revealed as the final two celebrities for Dancing on Ice 2024 yesterday on Channel 4's Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Shahidi is known for her role as Leyla Harding on the ITV soap Emmerdale, while Thomas is known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

He was also the last winner of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2018.

Bringing suave style to his skates, welcome Ryan Thomas to the ice! ⭐️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZGVTYexJl5 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 6, 2023

Thomas' brother Adam (Waterloo Road, Emmerdale and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here) is currently taking part on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair join the likes of former Love Island winner and West End performer Amber Davies, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt on the Dancing on Ice line-up for the new series due to air on ITV next year.

Dancing on Ice 2024 full line-up

The 12 celebrities who will be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Stephen Lustig-Webb (Googlebox)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Who is you tip to win Dancing on Ice 2024? (Image: ITV)

When will Dancing on Ice 2024 be on TV?





Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in January 2024.

The 12 new contestants will take to the ice with their professional partners as they try to impress the judges and viewers at home.

While the contestants for Dancing on Ice 2024 have been confirmed the role of hosts is still up in the air.

You're not ready for Roxy! 🫵 Fresh from the Dales, welcome Roxy Shahidi to the rink for 2024 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/5NmknxDQK8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 6, 2023

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and her former co-host Phillip Schofield have been in charge of presenting duties on Dancing on Ice since 2006.

While Willoughby is expected to return, ITV will be looking for a replacement for Schofield after he stepped down from the network after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

It has been reported that Catchphrase star Stephen Mulhern could step into the hosting role on Dancing on Ice left by Schofield.