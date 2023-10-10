This comes as food fraud-related crimes reportedly cost the UK up to £2 billion last year after alleged mislabelling of meat by a supermarket supplier.

The FSA says the new phone number will allow people to speak up, helping to “strengthen the collective response” to food crime.

The agency's chief executive Emily Miles said the organisation was looking into ways to prevent crime in the food and drinks sector.

The FSA added that it was working with the industry to encourage more whistleblowing.

Meat supplier Loscoe Chilled Foods went into administration at the end of March after a criminal probe into alleged mislabelling of the company's products.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into pre-packaged meat received by high-end supermarket Booths.

The deli products were allegedly sourced from South America and Europe despite being labelled as British.

The FSA has confirmed that no further arrests have been made.

Ms Miles said: “The UK has some of the safest and most authentic food in the world, but there will always be a threat of criminality in the food system.

“Food businesses are the first and most important line of defence and we want to support them. This is one of the reasons why we launched a working group to explore together whether some areas of our collective response to food crime can be improved."

Helen Sisson, director and co-chair of the Food Industry Intelligence Network said: “We are pleased to be taking action with the FSA and our partners in the food industry to strengthen the way we can prevent food crime in our supply chains.

“Cooperation and communication between every part of the food system is vital to protect the public and the global reputation of UK food.”

Anyone who suspects food fraud can report it to “Food Crime Confidential” on food.gov.uk or by phoning 0800 028 1180 (0207 276 8787 for non-UK mobiles and calls).