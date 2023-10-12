Aldi has released a brand new spirit to add to their collection of cheaper duped versions of public favourites.

The budget-friendly supermarket sells a strawberry cream tequila that is 30 per cent cheaper than its inspiration.

Aldi's El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila costs £9.99 a bottle compared to Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream Liqueur at £14.50.

Aldi is selling a dupe of Tequila Rose that's £4 cheaper

Perfect for fans of Tequila Rose, you can now save £4 with Aldi's new alternative that is set to keep the trend for ‘pink tequila’ and rose-coloured spirits.

Plus, whether you like to keep Tequila straight or prefer a cocktail from the spirit, Aldi has you covered.

The supermarket has even shared its very own strawberry and raspberry Tequila Martini recipe.

Strawberry and raspberry Tequila Martini recipe

See the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

70ml El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila

25ml Saint Gérmont Vanilla Vodka

20ml summer fruits juice

25g fresh raspberries

25g fresh strawberries

Ice cubes

Raspberries and orange rind to decorate

Method:

Mash the strawberries and raspberries with the summer fruit juice and put the pulp through a strainer (remember to discard seeds). Put the puree to one side.

Put the El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila and Saint Gérmont Vanilla Vodka in a cocktail shaker with some ice and shake well.

Strain into a coupe glass then swirl over the puree and serve decorated with some raspberries and orange rind.

Aldi’s new El Toro Strawberry Cream Tequila will be available in stores nationwide and via Click & Collect from October 15.