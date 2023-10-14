Dowden had a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer.

Amy found she would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

She has been providing updates on her battle with cancer via social media and it seems it might not be too long until she’s back on the dance floor.

Speaking to the Mirror at the Pride of Britain awards on Sunday, Shirley talked about Dowden’s return last week as she made an appearance without her wig after recently shaving her head.

Shirley Ballas says Amy Dowden will return to the show 'by next year'





"She was a student of mine for many years. I talk to her a lot, all the time and I thought she was very, very brave," Shirley said.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge added: "She was going to wear a wig and then she decided not to for cancer awareness month, and that took courage and we know what kind of courage that took for her and I thought she looked beautiful.

"Her dress was beautiful, the face, make-up - with or without hair that girl is a superstar. And I know her fight having known her as a little girl and she will be back on that show by next year. We love her, we miss her. She's very creative, she's so positive when you go on tour with her, she gets you upbeat."

Shirley went on to say: "I send her flowers and notes and letters and tell her what's been going on. My mum just had shingles, so I was sharing that. She has Crohns and my niece has Crohns, so it's difficult."