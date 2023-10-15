Big Brother is back on our screens this evening (October 15) for another week of drama and one of the housemates will take on a secret mission in tonight’s episode.
Chanelle, a dental therapist from Llanelli in Wales, will be called into the Diary Room by Big Brother where she’ll be tasked with giving the other housemates backhanded compliments.
When Chanelle is in the Diary Room, Big Brother says: “It’s nice to give people compliments isn’t it? Do you fancy testing your skills in a secret mission?”
The 29-year-old replies: “Oh for God's sake.”
Big Brother says: “All you need to do is pay your housemates a nice little compliment but they must all be backhanded compliments.”
Big Brother adds: “If you complete your mission, you’ll win a huge jar of sweets for you and the house.”
Wearing a hidden earpiece, Chanelle heads back into the house and she must say backhanded compliments about Kerry’s jumper, Matty’s hat, Jenkin’s accent, Jordan’s smile and Dylan’s hairdressing skills.
Also in tonight’s episode, the housemates will react to the first eviction of the series which saw Farida leave the show and there’ll be an emotional segment as the housemates receive family photos.
Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
