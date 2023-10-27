Regular Homes Under The Hammer hosts are Martin Roberts, Martel Maxwell, Dion Dublin, Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh.

The BBC series shows the experts uncovering "the various tricks of the property auction trade" as they take a look at homes up for auction and the transformations they undergo.

The long-running show first aired on BBC One on November 17, 2003, and presenters have since travelled across the UK visiting a plethora of property auction lots.

Across several episodes, two of which will air on November 17 - the day of the show's 20th anniversary, a number of celebrities will make special guest appearances sharing their insight into property renovation.

Each of the five episodes will contain a celebrity host, a new property and a memorable moment from the archive.

I don’t want to start too much of a rumour mill, but just to say we are finalising something very VERY exciting to celebrate the anniversary of an incredible 20 years of Homes under the Hammer in November. Watch this space ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nv3bMRQdUa — Martin Roberts (@TVMartinRoberts) October 23, 2023

Celebrities hosting special 20th anniversary episodes of Homes Under The Hammer

The celebrities co-hosting special episodes of Homes Under The Hammer will be:

Alex Jones (The One Show presenter)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (Changing Rooms host)

Toyah Willcox (singer and actress)

Owain Wyn Evans (BBC Radio 2 broadcaster)

Amanda Lovett (The Traitors)

Jones will join Maxwell in London when she stars in one of the episodes set to air on November 17.

In the other special episode to air on the same day, Changing Rooms host Llewelyn-Bowen will join Roberts as he offers advice on recycling a retro avocado bathroom suite.

More Homes Under The Hammer celebrity specials will air later in the year, with dates yet to be announced.

One of the upcoming episodes will see regular presenter Dublin travel to Birmingham, where he will be joined by his guest co-host, singer and actress Toyah Willcox.

In another of the anniversary specials, Joseph will team up with Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans in Wales.

While Walsh will receive a helping hand from The Traitors star Amanda Lovett in Buckinghamshire in the other special.

Amanda Lovett appeared on BBC's The Traitors back in 2022. (Image: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz/PA)

Speaking about appearing on the series, The One Show presenter, Jones, 46, revealed that Homes Under The Hammer is her “favourite programme of all time.”

She said: “I’ve watched it for years, so this feels like a real treat.”

Martin Roberts "very proud" of Homes Under The Hammer as it celebrates 20 years

Martin Roberts has been a part of Homes Under The Hammer since it began back in 2003 and said he was "very proud" to be part of the "much-loved show".

He said: "Who would have thought back in 2003 when I uttered those immortal lines ‘let’s find out what happened when it went under the hammer’ for the first time, that I’d still be saying them 20 years on? But I am.

“And I’m so very proud to have been part of this much-loved show that’s been bringing entertainment and inspiration to viewers for a spectacularly long time.”

The regular hosts of Homes Under The Hammer hosts are Martin Roberts, Martel Maxwell, Dion Dublin, Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh. (Image: BBC)

Dublin added: “20 years of Homes Under The Hammer and we’re still going strong. A juggernaut of a show that never seems to get old and people absolutely love.

“I’m so privileged to be a part of it for the last nine years, it’s a special show and long may it continue… for another 20 years!”

Factual daytime commissioning editor, Muslim Alim, said: “Homes Under The Hammer is arguably one of the heroes of BBC daytime and a factual entertainment triumph.

“The BBC is proud to celebrate 20 years of the show, and audiences can expect lots of entertainment as we invite celebrities to join our presenters as property experts and revisit some of our favourite past properties courtesy of the rich archive.”

Two of the celebrity Homes Under The Hammer episodes will air in a double-bill on Friday, November 17 at 11.15am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.