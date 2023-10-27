Sainsbury's have issued a recall over one of their products as a result of a Listeria monocytogenes contamination, while the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning to pregnant women and those with weakened immune system over other foods susceptible to contamination.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Sainsbury's Recall

Sainsbury’s has issued a recall and “do not eat” warning after disease causing bacteria linked to meningitis potentially contaminated one of its products.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Taste the Difference Chorizo Iberico Ring because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in some of the products.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Tuesday 24 October 2023 - @sainsburys recalls Taste the Difference Spanish Chorizo Iberico Ring because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/Ya1WugVsxC pic.twitter.com/bcyNmVhYFL — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 24, 2023

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products come in pack sizes of 200g and have best before dates between November 23 and January 16.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has already bought the product.

A spokesman said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact their Careline on 0800 028 8303.”

FSA warning to pregnant women and vulnerable people

The recall comes after the FSA issued a warning about the bacteria to pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

The warning covers Enoki mushrooms, sometimes labelled as Enokitake, Golden Needle or Lily Mushrooms.

They are tall, white, thin-stemmed mushrooms, which are commonly used across Asia. While they are usually served cooked, they are occasionally served raw, such as in salads or, as a garnish.

Enoki mushrooms (Image: FSA)

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) advice is that Enoki mushrooms can be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and should be stored in the fridge and handled carefully.

“You should properly clean any surfaces and utensils you’ve used to prepare them and wash hands. Those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems should cook Enoki mushrooms thoroughly before eating them as this will destroy any Listeria monocytogenes present, which can cause serious illness in vulnerable consumers.”