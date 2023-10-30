This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, reports the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The recalled item is Lidl’s Deluxe Red Cabbage with Apple, Dried Cranberries & Spices, with a pack size of 480g - all date and batch codes are included.

No other Deluxe products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.

Lidl said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to incorrectly declared allergens. This product contains milk which is not declared in bold on pack.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk, we advise you not to eat it.

“Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.

"For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566."

The FSA also shared its advice, commenting: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566.”

The FSA adds: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

“Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”