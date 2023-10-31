This comes amid the second series of his popular show 'Louis Theroux Interviews...' which is set to air next week.

Previously, he spoke with rap artist Stormzy, actress Dame Judi Dench, survivalist Bear Grylls and comedian Katherine Ryan.

The lineup for the new BBC series includes heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, actor and producer Ashley Walters, whistleblower Chelsea Manning, singer-songwriter Raye, artist Pete Doherty and Hollywood star Dame Joan Collins.

Louie Theroux reveals the celebrities and stars he would love to interview in the future

However, during a recent screening and Q&A for the television show, Louis Theroux revealed some of the big names he would love to have a sit-down chat with.

He revealed that "the door is always open for Tom Cruise."

He added that "if Lisa Marie Presley was still alive, she would be ideal as well.

"Dave Chapelle would be a big get, but possibly controversial, [and I’d love to speak to] Erkyah Badu and John Travolta."

Despite chatting with so many huge names, the broadcaster admitted that he still gets star-struck when interviewing A-listers.

He said: "It feels a bit like playing favourites to say who, but in the rushes, I think I can play it off…but when we look at the material, my face gives me away and sometimes I can look too excited.

"It can be a problem."

Series two of Louis Theroux Interviews... airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, October 7 from 9pm.