The festive-inspired gins promise the perfect flavour for everyone with some returning best sellers and brand new not to be missed tastes.

Amongst the gins are the popular classics Gold Flake Gin Liqueur to the release of the brand new Haysmith's Cranberry and Clementine Gin.

Aldi's new and returning gins come following the release of their brand-new Tequila Rose dupe that has been praised by spirit lovers.

Haysmith’s Sloe Gin and Haysmith’s Cranberry and Clementine Gin (Image: Aldi)

Aldi drops the perfect Christmas gin range

Starting with their new flavours, Haysmith’s Cranberry and Clementine Gin (£15.99) offers smooth smooth citrus sweetness with a light cranberry tang.

Winning Silver at the Spirits Business Gin Masters, Aldi's gin is perfect with a tonic or a splash of ginger ale.

Haysmith’s Cranberry and Clementine Gin is available in Aldi stores from November 6.

Perfect for orange gin lovers, Haysmith’s Blood Orange Gin (£16.99) combines a selection of ripe Sicilian blood oranges blended with the finest botanicals and juniper to create this vibrant gin.

Another award-winner at the Gin Masters, it's great with tonic and more and is available in stores from November 9.

Infusionist Pomegranate and Cranberry Gold Flake Gin Liqueur and Infusionist Blackberry Gold Flake Gin Liqueur (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's Haysmith's Sloe Gin (£14.99) will be in stores from November 9 and is made from hand-picked wild sloes.

Left to mature, the Sloe Gin boasts plummy, dark, fruity notes with a juniper-dry gin finish.

The spirit recently scooped a Gold medal at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge and is 20% cheaper than a similar M&S version.

On to Infusionist Pomegranate and Cranberry Gold Flake Gin Liqueur (£17.99) which is a special festive gin that is described as a 'party in a bottle'.

The sweet flavours of pomegranate and cranberry are swirled with real gold flakes in a stunning bottle featuring a Christmas tree feature inside.

Infusionist Clementine Gold Flake Gin Liqueur and Haysmith’s London Dry Gin (Image: Aldi)

Infusionist Pomegranate and Cranberry Gold Flake Gin Liqueur is available in Aldi stores from November 6.

Perfect with a mince pie or Prosecco, the Infusionist Blackberry Gold Flake Gin Liqueur (£17.99) has a festive design with stars amongst a snowfall.

You can buy the flavoured gin in Aldi stores from November 6.

The original Infusionist Clementine gin is back with a brand new stunning design that is only created in small batches.

The mouth-watering clementine flavour gin liqueur has 23-carat gold flakes and will be in stores from November 6.

Last but not least, the award-winning Haysmith’s London Dry Gin (£14.99) is back with signature flavours of juniper and citrus peel with underlying notes of complex botanicals.