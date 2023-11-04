Heavy rainfall, severe winds and plummeting temperatures can wreak havoc on almost every aspect of our lives - including our homes.

Water damage, pet odours, damp and mould are all common issues that can significantly impact your home's value - at any time- but especially at this side of the year.

With this in mind, estate and lettings agent, Barrows and Forrester, has conducted research on the autumn-related property issues that can cut into a home’s value and by just how much.

The Estate Agents have also studied how much money you could save by investing in some proactive prevention methods rather than fixing the issue after it's become a real problem.

Managing Director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, commented: “The winter months can prove particularly problematic when it comes to keeping our home in good health and for those looking to sell, this could mean incurring a number of problems that could deter buyers, or at best, cause them to offer less than they may have otherwise.

"The good news is that the majority of seasonal home seller headaches can be remedied for a fraction of the price for those with a proactive approach.

“What’s particularly interesting is that potential summer selling points, such as a swimming pool, could work against you in the winter, with buyers viewing them as an expensive asset to upkeep rather than a positive addition to the home.”

Here are eight seasonal issues that you should be aware of and how you can avoid the hefty hit to your property value.

Water damage, bad insulation and more affect your property's value

Water damage can be the most costly seasonal issue facing home sellers as we head towards winter, according to Barrows and Forrester's research.

The experts note that heavy rainfall, especially when living within an area prone to flooding, can lead to problems with external and internal drainage like blocked gutters.

And in colder temperatures, it can even lead to frozen or blocked pipes.

The estate agents estimate that water damage can devalue a home to the tune of 16% - that’s over £47,000 on the current average UK property (£289,824)

However, it's "relatively cheap" to prevent this kind of devastating water damage, according to the experts.

While the cost of a water pipe replacement is approximately £3,000, the estate agents suggest installing a modern garden drainage system for around £875 instead.

If you pay for these preventative measures you could save £43,000 due to your home not incurring any damage, Barrows and Forrester says.

The independent estate agents also explained that a lack of other seasonal maintenance tasks can also come at a heavy price including bad insulation, an old boiler, unsealed or aged windows, or cracks in the walls.

This can take around 14% or £41,000 off the value of a home.

You can also make preventative and money-saving moves when it comes to maintenance like sealing a window (around £152.50), filling in cracks (approximately £110), servicing a boiler (£125) as well as bleeding a radiator (free).

Installing more insulation is the most expensive measure, at around £5,700.

However, the experts note that the savings made on the house price and energy bills more than make up for the cost.

The most expensive remedial measure is soundproofing a room, in order to cut out noise pollution, according to the estate agency.

This costs £11,000 to implement, but you could still save £14,000 if you’re looking to sell, as high noise pollution is thought to devalue a home to the tune of 9% or almost £26,000.

Barrows and Forrester also made a "surprising" observation in their research that seasonal amenities like swimming pools significantly cut into a home’s value if the sale is conducted in the autumn or winter months.

In fact, the estate agents found that you can miss out on £26,000 if you’re looking to sell.

Additionally, minor home interior choices can also take money off, like all-white furnishings and curved ceilings.

This can amount to a reduction in the house price of £29,000.

Other minor issues that impact a home’s value are evidence of pets and strong odours (£14,000), inefficient heating systems that lead to high energy bills (£17,000), as well as damp or mould (£19,000).