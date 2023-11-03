In the 60-second feel-good advert which is set to a rendition of American rock band Starship’s classic power ballad ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’, oven gloves sing their support for those cooking Christmas dinner to help make the festive event one to remember.

The patterned kitchen essentials are seen bursting out of cupboards, sitting on worktops and appearing from under tables, as family members prepare all the necessities of a roast including vegetables, crispy roast potatoes and classic pigs in blankets.

Together they will ensure hosts are ready to take on the task of preparing the highly anticipated festive feast.

The seasonal video provides a heartwarming message to customers, suggesting there are “more reasons to shop at Morrisons” this Christmas by reassuring them that just like the humble oven gloves, the supermarket is on hand to help.

The famous “More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons” jingle which Morrisons brought back earlier this year, has also received a festive makeover for the duration of the campaign.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer, said: "This Christmas - and every Christmas - great British food should be the star of the show and so our ad showcases Morrisons brilliant Christmas range.

“But there's always a lot to do when preparing the big Christmas meal and some classic 1980s power ballad encouragement is clearly in order.

“And so we've made the trusty oven glove the tuneful cheerleaders of the nation's Christmas chefs and we hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.

“Nothing's gonna stop us making this Christmas the best for our customers."

When will Morrisons Christmas advert 2023 be on TV?





The new Morrisons Christmas advert airs on Monday, November 6 during ITV’s Coronation Street.

The advert was directed by Tim McNaughton from The Bobbsey Twins and will be shown on network TV spots that include The Great British Bake Off, I’m a Celebrity and Gogglebox.