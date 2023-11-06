Kevin the Carrot has long been one of the country's favourite retail mascots with many sure to be excited by his anticipated return.

The advertisement follows the beloved carrot as he visits William Conker’s Magical Christmas Factory.

Kevin the Carrot makes return as Aldi launches its Christmas advert for 2023

The ad opens to five lucky winners excitedly waiting to enter the Magical Christmas Factory.

Kevin the Carrot is accompanied by Grate Grandpa as the pair encounter all sorts in the goodie-filled factory alongside some mischievous characters.

The other lucky winners include the likes of ‘Greedy, Gluttonous Grape’ and ‘Naughty Green Kiwi' who, one by one, fall at various hurdles until Kevin is the last carrot standing.

Upon passing the test and being handed the 'cheese' to the wonderful factory, Kevin asks the wholesome question: "Can I share my good fortune with everyone?"

Kevin the Carrot starred alongside some new and old faces in this year's Aldi Christmas ad (Aldi/YouTube) (Image: Aldi/YouTube)

The advert then closes with a charming Christmas message from the narrator: "Seasonal goodwill was truly in the air as Christmas is a time that’s sweeter when you share".

This came as a cheerful crowd of characters from Aldi's past campaigns, including the likes of Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Raddishford, stood around Kevin.

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said of the advert: “Christmas is made magical by coming together and sharing the joy of celebration even in tough times- just like Kevin wants to with his Christmas wish.

“It wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens; we know our shoppers will love seeing him getting into the Christmas spirit as we welcome him back for his eighth year with us.”

