Aldi is the cheapest supermarket to purchase your Christmas dinner in 2023, costing just £29.88.

The budget supermarket is also the best place to shop for your Christmas turkey, where they sell for an average cost of £20.93.

The research from finance experts Cashfloat, looked at how expensive the traditional Christmas roast dinner ingredients were at ten major UK supermarkets.

They found that for just £2.95 more than Aldi, you could cook a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings with ingredients from Lidl.

Lidl was also the cheapest place for you to grab your stuffing, costing just 46p per sachet.

The Co-Op beat Morrisons by only a penny, with the average price of a Christmas dinner at the Co-op costing £38.14 and Morrisons costing £38.15.

However, purchasing your Christmas dinner ingredients at Waitrose would cost you more than twice as much as if you were to shop at Aldi, adding up to approximately £67.75.

What is the cheapest supermarket for Christmas dinner?





These were the results of Cashfloat’s study:

Aldi - £29.88 Lidl - £32.83 Asda - £33.63 The Co-Op - £38.14 Morrisons - £38.15 Tesco - £40.83 Iceland - £41.17 Marks and Spencer - £56.25 Sainsbury’s - £61.41 Waitrose - £67.75

How to save money on your weekly shop

Don't go shopping without a list or meal plan

According to the Money Advice Service, people who make a list are three times less likely to overspend than those who don’t.

Get your pen and paper out (or use your phone) and jot down everything you need for the week ahead. Plan it down to a tee, including ingredients for each meal you plan to cook. It’s important to stick to your list and avoid throwing in any extras, to avoid splurging.

Never shop on an empty stomach

It always helps to do your shopping after you’ve had a meal. If your stomach’s rumbling, there’s a high chance you’ll give in to the hunger pangs and chuck some tempting treats in the trolley.

Of course, it’s fine to treat yourself, but try to factor them in on your list, to curb impulse buying.

Head to the frozen aisle for vegetables

Fresh fruit and vegetables are great - but if you’re on a tight budget, you can still get your five-a-day in frozen form.

Also, if you’re getting a week’s worth of food in one go, buying frozen stuff means you'll have fewer problems with food going off before you use it. Plus, research shows that fresh foods lose vitamins and minerals over time whilst freezing them preserves nutrients.

Use loyalty cards

It’s a good idea to shop around, but at the same time, loyalty can pay off. Loyalty cards can help you to rack up points at your favourite supermarket, which can lead to some juicy savings.

Just make sure no deals persuade you into buying something you wouldn't normally purchase.