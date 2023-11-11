The vegan substitute for Chicken Tikka Masala was found to contain milk that was not mentioned on the product label.

This means the product poses a possible risk to people with an intolerance to milk or milk-based products.

Tesco is advising customers with allergies to contact relevant allergy support organisations and to return the purchased items to the store they were bought from for a full refund.

[Friday 10 November 2023] - @Tesco recalls Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy #AllergyAlert https://t.co/tJ3wueedzh pic.twitter.com/ASOV0X0NIU — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 10, 2023

The products affected by this recall are those with pack sizes of 400g, batch codes of L23215S and best-before dates of August 31, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555."

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Find out more on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website.