Schofield has co-hosted the ITV reality show for 15 series since it started back in 2006.

But in May he stepped down from ITV after it was revealed he'd allegedly had an affair with a younger male colleague during his time on This Morning.

Stephen Mulhern confirms he is in talks to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice

Stephen Mulhern is said to be the frontrunner to take over from Schofield as co-host of Dancing on Ice, alongside Holly Willoughby.

Mulhern is already the host of a number of other ITV shows including Catchphrase and the reboot of Deal or No Deal which begins on November 20 having made the move from Channel 4.

While the Magician has been linked to the role for a number of months, he has only just broken his silence surrounding the reports confirming to The Sun he is "100%" in talks with ITV to take on the job as Dancing on Ice host vacated by Schofield.

Mulhern, speaking to The Sun, said: “You know what, we are talking about Dancing On Ice, 100%, but nothing's been confirmed.

“I'd be crazy not to do it.

“It’s that thing isn’t it…. I still know some of the team obviously, and Holly is a dream partner to work with.

“I think there's a right time and a right place."

Will Holly Willoughby host Dancing on Ice 2024?





Willoughby has co-host Dancing on Ice, alongside Schofield for 12 of the 15 seasons including the past six series.

She took a break from hosting Dancing on Ice between 2012 and 2014 (series 7-9), being replaced by Christine Lampard, before returning after the show's four-year hiatus following season 9.

There is still doubt surrounding whether Willoughby will return to present Dancing on Ice 2024 after she revealed in October she would be stepping down from her role as host of This Morning after 14 years.

Willoughby is still yet to confirm whether she will continue to host Dancing on Ice when it returns in January 2024.

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up

The line-up for the ITV1 show has already been confirmed.

Challenge number 1 for our Celebrity Skaters: Securely fix your helmet ⛑️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/i27zLVpTjZ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 11, 2023

The 12 celebrities who will be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic Ski Jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Stephen Lustig-Webb, from Gogglebox, was set to take part in the latest installment of the ITV show but was forced to pull out after breaking his ankle during training.

Dancing on Ice 2024 will begin on ITV1 and ITVX in January.