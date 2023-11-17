Russell T Davies Davies, who previously helmed the sci-fi show between 2005 and 2010, has managed to bring back David Tennant and Catherine Tate for the upcoming specials.

But another classic Whovian face may be about to return.

A source told The Mirror: "Russell likes the idea of bringing back McGann with his own set of episodes in the TARDIS.

Destiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷 #DoctorWho returns this November to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/LAsVTZW419 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 23, 2023

"Disney are on board as they want more original content and want to fully exploit the franchise as they know how big it could become."

The BBC declined to comment "due to speculation" when approached by RadioTimes.com.

McGann previously told The Guardian: "The fans call me the longest and the shortest. I’ll have it. Less than two hours of screen time in 27 years, but somehow still kind of everywhere all at once. It could only happen in Who world.

"I was recently in one of the Jodie Whittaker episodes (The Power of the Doctor). That's the only time that the Eighth Doctor got onto the telly. So it gave me a little taste for it. I wouldn't mind doing some more."

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has, of course, hinted that there will be spin-offs to look forward to, and former showrunner Steven Moffat said one centred around UNIT would be an 'obvious' choice.

"It's tough with spin-offs of Doctor Who, I like them, I always have a slight suspicion that the thing that's best about Doctor Who is that Doctor Who's in it.

"You don't improve a Doctor Who by taking Doctor Who out of it - said the writer of Blink!

"So, I don't know. There's loads of things you can do, there's loads of ideas in Doctor Who that are good enough for their own show, that's the truth. The obvious one is UNIT - why did no one just do UNIT?

"I was always half-tempted to do Jenny and Vastra solving crimes in Victorian London with big swords, I thought that would be quite fun. I never got round to it because I was kind of busy."