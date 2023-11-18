The supermarket is recalling Morrisons Free From Gluten Choco Crackles because it contains hazelnuts (nuts), milk, and gluten-free oats which are not mentioned on the label, reports the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means the product is a “possible health risk” for anyone with an allergy to hazelnuts (nuts), an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to oats (that are gluten-free).

The specific item has a pack size of 300g and a best-before date of September 18, 2024.

Thursday 16 November 2023 - @Morrisons recalls Free From Gluten Choco Crackles because of undeclared allergens: https://t.co/WEkvaaN5ju

#FoodAllergy pic.twitter.com/00OFdQ5Glu — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 16, 2023

Morrisons said: “Morrisons is recalling a single date code of this product because it may contain hazelnut, milk and gluten-free oats which are not stated on the label.

“This means the product presents a risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to hazelnut, milk and oats.”

What should I do if I have bought Morrisons Free From Gluten Choco Crackles?





Morrisons advises: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

The FSA adds: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to hazelnuts (nuts), an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to oats (that are gluten free), do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What are FSA product allergy recalls and alerts?





The FSA explains: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

“Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product)

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”