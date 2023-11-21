Doctor Who's BBC centenary special delivered quite the twist in October last year when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant (who was the tenth Doctor).

Now he returns as the fourteenth Doctor alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble for Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary specials in November and December 2023.

There are three special anniversary episodes:

The Star Beast

Wild Blue Yonder

The Giggle

Alongside Tennant and Tate, there are set to be a number of other big-name actors/actresses set to make an appearance in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary episodes including the likes of Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter franchise) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother).

Doctor Who 60th anniversary cast

The 60th-anniversary specials of Doctor Who are set to feature an all-star cast in what the BBC described as an "unmissable cosmic adventure".

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary cast is set to include:

David Tennant - The fourteenth Doctor

Catherine Tate - Donna Noble

Miriam Margolyes - voice of the Meep

Neil Patrick Harris - The Toymaker

Yasmin Finney - Rose Noble

Jacqueline King - Sylvia Noble

Karl Collins - Shaun Temple

Ruth Madeley - Shirley Anne-Bingham

Jemma Redgrave - Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the 15th Doctor during the festive period, the BBC added.

When to watch Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials

The first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials - titled The Star Beast - will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 26) at 6.30pm.

#DoctorWho officially returns from this week! Ready to see the Doctor and Donna back in action? ❤️❤️➕🔷 pic.twitter.com/9NJFMt9bym — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 20, 2023

The second episode, Wild Blue Yonder, will air on Saturday, December 2.

While the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, will air on December 9.

Doctor Who unleashed

Doctor Who: Unleased is a new, access-all-areas show, which gives viewers an "unmissable" look into the world of Doctor Who, including exclusive interviews with the stars of the show.

The show, hosted by Steffan Powell (BBC Gaming Correspondent and former Radio 1 Newsbeat Presenter), will air on BBC Three and iPlayer after each of the 60th-anniversary episodes.

The first episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will follow The Star Beast on Saturday, November 25.

Sneak behind the scenes with us to catch David Tenant on a @bbcdoctorwho Unleashed special!



Watch the full episode now on @bbciplayer. #DoctorWhoUnleashed lands on @BBCThree and #iPlayer from 25 Nov pic.twitter.com/f38YJCL0ab — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 17, 2023

The Whoniverse

Every one of the over 800 episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in The Whoniverse.

The Whoniverse launched on November 1 and is the dedicated home for all shows within the orbit of Doctor Who.

The first exclusive content to land in the Whoniverse was the Tales of the TARDIS - a brand new six-part series that reunites beloved classic Doctor Who duos, as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time.