The TV and radio presenter was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July and "passed away peacefully" in a hospice.

Giles's children, Molly and Tedd shared the sad news on X, formally Twitter, writing: "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our incredible mother, Annabel Giles, who passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

"In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

"In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.

"In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.

"Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life.

"True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end.

"Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.

"We thank you for your love and support and kindly request that you respect our privacy at this challenging time.

"In lieu of flowers and other gifts, we would be grateful for donations to Martles Hospie, whose exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey."

Giles was best known for presenting, including on ITV's Posh Frocks and New Trousers.

She also regularly appeared on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff and in 2018 appeared on ITV2's My Shirley Valentine Summer'.

In 2013, Giles took part in I'm a Celebrity and came in 12th place.

She is survived by her children Molly and Tedd.