The popular budget supermarket has issued a recall of its Fin Carré White Chocolate due to the possible presence of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

The affected products come in a pack size of 100g and have a best before date of October 16.

Anyone who has purchased the chocolate already has been warned not to eat it and instead return it to Lidl for a full refund.

Tuesday 21 November 2023 - Lidl GB recalls Fin Carré White Chocolate because it may contain pieces of plastic https://t.co/c7wyEqOrSe #FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/C1FOigvEdj — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 21, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.care@lidl.co.uk.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.