Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has been revealed as a guest star on the new series of Doctor Who.
Speaking on BBC Morning Live, co-host Gethin Jones asked if someone else in the studio could be "potentially" joining the show.
Showrunner Russell T Davies then jokingly responded: "Do you mean the top secret information that Shirley Ballas is going to appear?"
The camera then panned out to reveal the Strictly Come Dancing judge as she confirmed the exciting news.
🚨 DOCTOR WHO TOP SECRET EXCLUSIVE ALERT! 🚨@russelldavies63 reveals 'a scoop' that someone in the Morning Live studio will be appearing on new @bbcdoctorwho. Watch this to find out WHO it is. She's been keeping it STRICTLY a secret until now. SHIRLEY not?!!#DoctorWho60 pic.twitter.com/1oheqTYF9u— BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) November 22, 2023
She said: "Well, I can tell you the filming was one of the best days of my life."
Shirley Ballas added: "We're doing a guest appearance with Jojo (Johannes Radebe), where I actually get to perform with Jojo and so many other dancers on the show. I'm very excited for people to watch."
Speaking about what fans at home can expect from the new episode, Russell T Davies explained that he was present during the filming as there was "no way" he was going to miss it.
He said: "Dame Shirley Ballas on Doctor Who, it was great".
When will the 60th-anniversary Doctor Who episodes air on the BBC?
The 60th-anniversary episodes of Doctor Who will be broadcast each week with the first episode - The Star Beast - airing on Saturday, November 25 at 6:30 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
This will then be followed by Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle on December 2 and December 9.
Who is starring in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials?
The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary cast is set to include:
- David Tennant - The fourteenth Doctor
- Catherine Tate - Donna Noble
- Miriam Margolyes - the voice of the Meep
- Neil Patrick Harris - The Toymaker
- Yasmin Finney - Rose Noble
- Jacqueline King - Sylvia Noble
- Karl Collins - Shaun Temple
- Ruth Madeley - Shirley Anne-Bingham
- Jemma Redgrave - Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the 15th Doctor during the festive period.
