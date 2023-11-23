The budget supermarket has revealed its Christmas opening days, with all stores closing December 25.

Lidl shops across the UK will also close on New Year’s Day, with the majority of supermarkets shutting on Boxing Day as well.

You can find out the opening times for your local Lidl by using the company’s online store finder here.

Alternatively, shoppers can access opening times on its rewards app, Lidl Plus, where they can find real-time updates on how busy their chosen store is at any given moment.

Lidl has also announced the best times for shoppers to get their goods in the lead up to Christmas.

For those that want to avoid the Christmas crowds, last year’s data showed that the busiest times in store were around midday, with the highest levels of footfall being recorded between 12pm and 2pm.

Customers who want to miss the midday rush should instead opt to shop between 8am and 10am, or 6pm onwards, which Lidl data showed to be the quietest times in store.

The Friday before Christmas historically sees the most footfall and Lidl expects the same trend this year, with Friday, December 22 gearing up to be the busiest day.

Lidl Plus app customers will also be able to access exclusive rewards and discounts throughout December.

Aldi Christmas opening times

Aldi has issued an update on its festive opening times for 2023, as the supermarket is set to give staff Boxing Day off.

Therefore, it will close on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 before reopening on Wednesday, December 27.

Opening hours will vary in the build-up to Christmas, with Aldi operating extended hours to ensure customers can stock up ahead of the big day.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks.”