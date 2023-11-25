Page played the lead role of Stacey Shipman during the show's 21 episodes, with the most recent from the 2019 Christmas special that came nine years after the show's ending.

Since Gavin and Stacey’s ending, fans have continued to ask for its return following the cliffhanger ending.

Whilst some stars of the show have been outspoken about what they want for the future of the BBC series, others have kept their thoughts under wraps.

But now, Page has shared her thoughts on another Gavin and Stacey special, and fans may be disappointed.

Gavin and Stacey star speaks out on show's future

Speaking to the MailOnline, Page said: “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it's up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I didn't get the call, and I wouldn't be surprised if I did. But all I can say is, if they were going to do another one I hope it's soon because we're all getting so old, I don't particularly want to see Stacey get that much older."

The Stacey actress also shared that if there was to be new episodes, she would find out at the same time as the public as she was always the last to know. #

Page’s verdict comes just weeks after the creators of Gavin and Stacey, Ruth Jones and James Cordon were seen in public together.

The pair were spotted walking around Soho, London as some fans of the BBC shows hoped that the pair were discussing Gavin and Stacey’s future.