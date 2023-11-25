The special anniversary has left fans excited for over a year as they lonely awaited the return of David Tennant as the Doctor.

Joining Tennant in the special three episodes was Catherine Tate who played his companion Donna Noble when he was last on screen.

The first of the three episodes, The Star Beast, saw fans finally learn what the future had in store for Donna after she lost the memory of the Doctor.

Following their return, fans of Doctor Who have taken to X, formally Twitter, to share their thoughts on the show as some share it's been an emotional moment.

THEY'RE HERE ❤️❤️➕🔷#DoctorWho: The Star Beast is now streaming on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world 📺 pic.twitter.com/2BU4JH7DtV — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 25, 2023

Doctor Who fans emotional as David Tennant and Catherine Tate return

Sharing their thoughts, one Doctor Who fan said: “I’ve missed Catherine and David together.”

As another shared this is the first time they have been this excited for TV since 2009, writing: “I haven't been this excited for #DoctorWho since 2009. I am SEATED.”

One praised Doctor Who's return, saying: “This is the Doctor Who I remembered!”

Whilst others were happy with Tate’s and Tennant’s return, some asked for other past cast members to return, sharing: “Great to see the best Doctor back, but where’s Rose Tyler?.”

When to watch Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials

The first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials - titled The Star Beast - will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 26) at 6.30pm.

#DoctorWho officially returns from this week! Ready to see the Doctor and Donna back in action? ❤️❤️➕🔷 pic.twitter.com/9NJFMt9bym — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 20, 2023

The second episode, Wild Blue Yonder, will air on Saturday, December 2.

While the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, will air on December 9.