Wild Blue Yonder was the second instalment of the special trio airing on BBC One this December which followed on from the showing of The Star Beast last week.

In last night’s Doctor Who, Bernard featured in one last episode as Wilfred Mott, grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble.

It was a "bittersweet" moment for many fans of the ‘Whoniverse’ as Bernard sadly died at the age of 93 in July 2022.

The emotional scene saw the veteran actor reunite with David Tennant’s Time Lord and Catherine Tate’s Donna.

Russell T Davies says 'goodbye and goodnight to our Bernard'





Posting on Instagram, Russell revealed they had written more scenes for Bernard to feature in but he died before they had a chance to film them.

The caption alongside a picture of David next to Catherine and Bernard holding hands on set, reads: “Farewell, old soldier. That’s goodnight and goodbye to our beloved Bernard.

“Wilf is mentioned in dispatches next week, all safe and sound, don’t worry, but that’s the only scene Bernard was able to film.

“We had a wonderful time! We’d never lost touch, in all these years, so I phoned him up and asked him to come back. He sniffed and said ‘Let me see the script’.

“We had a wonderful readthrough with 120 people at which he was adored by one and all.

“A lovely dinner in Cardiff where he regaled us with tales galore, twinkling as ever.”

Russell said more details about the filming in Camden, north London, can be seen in the extra programme Unleashed and in the Doctor Who magazine.

He added: “We had a little more written, but it wasn’t to be; at 93 years old, the old soldier had given us his best, and stepped away.

“Night, Bernard, and thank you. I love you.”

Bernard Cribbins' ‘last ever TV appearance’ leaves fans ‘sobbing’

The latest episode saw the TARDIS take the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of the universe before they landed back in London.

As they left the blue telephone box, Donna rushed to embrace Wilfred, who was sitting outside in a wheelchair.

Wilfred was further shocked when the Doctor hugged him and said: “Wilfred Mott – now I feel better. Now nothing is wrong, nothing in the whole wide world! How are you old soldier?”

However, all was not well as Wilfred said he had told their family to “bunker down” while he kept watch.

The Doctor and Donna’s confusion was answered by an explosion and fighting broke out around them.

Wilfred said: “It’s everybody, it’s everything. They’re all going mad. You’ve got to do something, Doctor. The whole word’s coming to an end.”

One account posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Bernard Cribbins last ever scene in television was broadcast last night. As endings go, whilst bittersweet, you couldn’t wish for a more heartwarming, joyous scene. It was perfect. What an actor and what a character this man has been.”

Another added: “Not only did we get just an acting master class with David and Catherine but they also end it with this amazing man Bernard Cribbins appearing.

“I know I would be sobbing when I saw him for the last time and I did.”

“I am so happy Bernard Cribbins got to be Wilf one last time. I might have had something in my eye #DrWho,” wrote this viewer.

The final episode in the 60th anniversary trio, titled The Giggle, will air on December 9 on BBC One at 6.30pm.