Christmas is a wonderful - but expensive - time of the year with the price of festive treats stacking up when you consider the entire family.

Whether it's sweet-smelling perfume gifts or Gin to toast the new year in, we can make some money-saving swaps to help cut down our Christmas costs.

As the cost of living continues to cause a strain on our purse strings, it's more important than ever that we find creative ways to cut costs where we can.

Tom Church, Co-founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk said, “Aldi is my go-to for so many essentials over the festive season.

"From budget G&Ts and cheap Christmas chocolates, to bargain gift ideas and home goods, I can save around £200 on my shopping.

10 Aldi dupes to save you money this Christmas

XXL Inclusion Candle Centrepiece - £24.99, Save £70.01

“In Aldi’s middle aisle this year there’s a great dupe for the famous White Company Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle," according to Tom.

The White Company's version costs £95. Meanwhile, the savvy shopper notes that the Aldi one is the same size, 4.5kg, and is a fraction of the price at £24.99.

Tom added: "It smells and looks amazing".

Hotel Collection No. 3 Pomegranate Eau De Parfum 100ml - £6.99, Save £111.01

“For a Christmas pressie that won’t break the budget, how about a dupe for the famous Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir perfume?," Tom suggests.

He continued: "Buying the iconic fragrance would cost £118 for the 100ml bottle, whereas Aldi’s Hotel Collection No.3 Pomegranate scent is just £6.99 for the same amount".

Ballycastle Irish Country Cream Liqueur 70cl - £4.99, Save £11.51

Baileys is a popular tipple over the festive season but can cause a bit of a dent on the Christmas spending.

Tom recommends Aldi’s alternative which is £4.99 a bottle.

The expert notes that a "70cl bottle of the real thing would set you back £16.50 at Tesco, so you’re saving £11.51".

Moser Roth Belgian Chocolate Seashells 250g - £2.99, Save £3.01

“When it comes to Christmas chocolates, Guylian Seashells are my mum’s absolute favourite," The LatestDeals co-founder commented.

Tom continued: "They’re usually £6 a box at Tesco, though you can get them for £4.50 with Clubcard at the moment, Or, Aldi’s own brand alternative is just £2.99 a box - and they taste pretty much the same!"

Vive Multipack Diet Cola 6x330ml - £1.65, Save £2.07

Stocking up on canned soft drinks for the festive season is always a crowd pleaser.

Tom recommends Aldi's answer to Diet Coke which is Vive Cola.

The super saver notes that a six pack works out at 28p a can.

He added: "An eight pack of Diet Coke at Sainsbury’s works out at 62p a can, so it’s a fantastic saving. I think it takes a little sweeter".

Snackrite Perfections Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps 150g - £1.25, Save £1.25

“For pre-dinner nibbles, I like the Aldi dupe for Walkers Sweet Chilli Sensations," the shopping expert recommends.

He added: "You can get a family share bag of the real thing for £2.50 at Tesco. Or, opt for the Aldi own bag for just £1.25 - that’s literally half the price.

Ridge Valley Light Indian Tonic Water 8x150ml - £2.09, Save £2.66

“For a budget gin and tonic, Aldi has an alternative to Fever Tree’s Light Indian Tonic Water Cans," Tom suggests.

He adds: "A pack of eight is £4.75 at ASDA, and the same at Aldi are just £2.09. Personally I can’t tell the difference with this one, and they make a great G&T!"

Greyson's London Dry Gin 1l - £15.99, Save £8

Tom Church also shared a handy dupe for those who are always waiting for Gin o'clock.

He commented: "And of course, for the gin there’s the Greyson’s London bottle, which is a dupe for Gordon’s.

"It’s £15.99 for a 1 litre bottle - should keep you going over Christmas! - that’s £8 cheaper than a 1 litre bottle of Gordon’s from Sainsbury’s".

Lacura Gentle Almond Shower Oil, £4.99, Save £14.51

“If you’re looking for an affordable gift idea, Aldi’s answer to the 'Occitane Almond Shower Oil.

"The Lacura Gentle Almond Shower Oil is £4.99 a bottle which is £14.51 cheaper than the branded version," according to Tom.

The savvy shopper warned that items like this always sell out fast, so keep an eye on the Aldi website for updates on restock dates.

Bramwells Tomato Ketchup 500ml - 85p, Save £2.55

“For bacon sarnies on Christmas morning, you’re going to need ketchup! Aldi’s own brand is just 85p a bottle of Bramwells".

The shopping expert notes that this is £2.55 cheaper than a bottle of Heinz from Sainsbury’s.

Tom Church concluded: “Christmas is an expensive time of year, but there are always swaps you can make without compromising quality. Aldi is fantastic for this, and with these ten products alone you’re saving just over £226.

"For branded items that you can’t live without, I recommend using the Latest Deals Supermarket Price Comparison Tool to compare prices between supermarkets and get the best deal available”.