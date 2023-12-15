It seems we spend the whole year planning for the big day only to realise we have forgotten something and make a mad dash to the shops.

It’s worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.

We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times during the Christmas period so that you don't get caught out.

Check to see stores festive times. (PA)

Aldi Christmas opening times

Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm

Christmas Eve: 9.30am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.

Asda Christmas opening times

Saturday, December 23: 6am - Midnight

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.

Tesco Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.

Morrisons Christmas opening times

Saturday, December 23: 6am - midnight

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

Check your local Morrisons' store here.

Sainsbury's Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.

Marks and Spencer Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

M&S will also be closing on Boxing Day this year, check your local store's opening times.

Lidl Christmas opening times

The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.