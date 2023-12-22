Whether you're planning a big festive feast or you need to dash to the shops for a last-minute gift purchase, it's worth bearing in mind that some supermarkets may be changing their opening times.

To help you out, we've broken down all the major supermarket opening times near you during the Christmas period.

Supermarket opening times over Christmas 2023

It’s important to note that opening times vary between stores, you can check your local store’s opening times by checking the store locator of each supermarket.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Christmas opening times

Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm

Christmas Eve: 9.30am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 9.30am – 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.

Lidl Christmas opening times

The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.

Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 11am - 5pm

New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Asda Christmas opening times

Saturday, December 23: 6am - Midnight

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

New Year’s Eve: 11am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm

You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.

Tesco Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm

New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm

Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.

Morrisons Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm

New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm

New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm

Check your local Morrisons store here.

Sainsbury's Christmas opening times

Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Day: 8am – 8pm

Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.

Recommended reading:

M&S will also be closing on Boxing Day this year, check your local store's opening times.

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 10.30am – 4.30pm (browsing from 10am)

New Year’s Day: Closed

Before heading out to the shops, it’s worth checking your local store’s opening times.