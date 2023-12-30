During the competition, singers must impress the judges with only their voices as the first audition is a blind one.

Each celebrity coach turns their chair around if they’d like a chance of having the singer on their team but if more than one coach turns, the singer gets to choose who they’d like to team up with.

Now though, the winner has been announced after multiple performances from each singer in tonight’s episode (December 30).

It's almost time for the final four to give it their all 🔥 Who will be crowned champion of The Voice 2023? Find out tonight at 8.30pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX... #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/VPrZoADVcd — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) December 30, 2023

The 2023 series saw groups audition for the first time - before then only individual contestants had been able to give the competition a go.

What prize does the winner of The Voice get?





Now that the winner has been crowned, they will receive a few prizes.

These include a record deal with Universal, a cash prize of £50,000 as well as a holiday in Mauritius to enjoy.

Who won The Voice UK 2023?





Four finalists (Jen and Liv, Hope, Jolie and Callum) battled it out to be crowned this year’s winner.

Each celebrity coach had one contestant in the final – here are the contestants and the teams they were on during the competition:

Jen and Liv – Team Will.I.Am

Hope – Team Olly Murs

Jolie – Team Anne-Marie

Callum – Team Sir Tom Jones

But it was Jen and Liv, who were on Will.I.Am’s team, that were successful in winning the show.