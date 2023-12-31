But there are parts of the UK that have been issued with yellow weather warnings for wind which could see further travel disruption for New Year’s Eve plans.

This is due to gales or severe gales in association with heavy showers, the Met Office has warned.

The weather warning is in place from 10am today until 12pm tonight and covers much of the south and southwest of Wales, the south of England and the South West.

Will the UK get snow this winter?

The forecasters have said it is possible for some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

You can see all areas under the yellow weather warning for wind in the UK on New Year’s Eve here.

What to expect for yellow weather warning for wind

If your area has been issued a yellow weather warning for wind today, the Met Office has said as well as transport delays, you can also expect the following:

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

What is the Met Office UK forecast for New Year’s Eve?





Across southern England and parts of Wales, temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal on New Year’s Eve with the day starting bright in some places.

New Year's Eve will start bright in places, but there will be plenty of showers around, with the overnight rain still clearing eastern areas



Winds will still be brisk along the south coast and also across the Northern Isles where it will be rather wet throughout the morning pic.twitter.com/cdvENUyCXn — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2023

But the Met Office warns there will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas.

In London and the south, winds are expected to strengthen with the strongest winds along the coasts.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

Strong winds are expected in London for New Year’s Eve celebrations although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C. Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening.

In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

Borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions, with brighter morning spells. Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable.

Dumfries and Galloway will experience showers.

You can keep up to date with the weather forecast on the Met Office website.