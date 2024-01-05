Prime Hydration already comes in a variety of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

One of the more recent additions is the ultra-rare Glowberry Prime.

But on Wednesday (January 3), Prime founders/creators KSI and Logan Paul launched the latest flavour in the hydration range in the UK - Cherry Freeze.

3/01/24



6pm



CHERRY FREEZE LAUNCHES IN THE 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Owo2ifUmbG — DrinkPrimeUK (@PrimeHydrateUK) January 2, 2024

The new flavour tastes like sweet cherry and vanilla.

Prime Hydration is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and only around 20 calories per bottle.

When to get the new Cherry Freeze Prime at Aldi in the UK

Aldi will become the first supermarket in the UK to sell the new Cherry Freeze Prime Hydration flavour.

The new Prime will be available to buy as part of Aldi's Specialbuys range from Sunday, January 14.

Cherry Freeze will not be the only new Prime flavour coming to Aldi stores across the UK on January 14.

Will you be rushing to Aldi stores to try and get your hands on the new Prime? (Image: Aldi)

Prime Hydration Lemonade with its classic cloudy lemon flavour will also be available as part of Aldi's Specialbuys from January 14.

Both Prime Hydration flavours will be available to buy in Aldi stores for £1.99.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "During previous launches of Prime, the supermarket has seen high shopper demand.

"With Aldi being the first UK supermarket to sell the popular new Cherry Freeze flavour, the drink is expected to fly from shelves.

"Shoppers best move swiftly – as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!"

Prime Hydration Cherry Freeze and Lemonade will be available in Aldi stores across the UK for £1.99 from Sunday, January 14.