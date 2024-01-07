Former This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were hosts of Dancing on Ice in 2023.

The pair have been hosts of the show since its return on ITV back in 2018, after a four year break.

One or both of Willoughby and Schofield has hosted every series of Dancing on Ice since it first started back in 2006.

Holly Willoughby will be joined by a new co-host on Dancing on Ice 2024. (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

ITV gives first look at new hosts of Dancing on Ice 2024

There is set to be a slight change to the hosting roles on Dancing on Ice in 2024.

It was revealed in December that Willoughby would return for another year.

This will mark her first television role since she stepped down from This Morning after 14 years back in October (2023).

Willoughby is set to be joined on Dancing on Ice in 2024 by a new co-host, Deal or No Deal star Stephen Mulhern who will replace Schofield.

Schofield stepped away from ITV in 2023 after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague on This Morning.

Introducing our Pro Skaters for 2024! 😍 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/DSn3TJlBzP — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 23, 2023

Mulhern is no stranger to hosting duties on the show having filled in for Schofield, alongside Willoughby, on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The new line-up also marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

The show was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

ITV's Head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, upon revealing the new hosts said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Just days out from the start of the new series of Dancing on Ice, ITV has released the first image of the "dazzling" new hosts - Willoughby and Mulhern - together.

Our dazzling hosts, @hollywills and @StephenMulhern, are ready for an icy winter ❄️



Dancing on Ice returns January 14th at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/GbwIVxpgzY — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 6, 2024

ITV posed the photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Our dazzling hosts, @hollywills and @StephenMulhern are ready for an icy winter."

Willoughby is pictured wearing a red dress while Mulhern is in a dark navy suit.

Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up

The celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 have been undergoing gruelling training sessions over the past few weeks getting ready for the start of the show.

Who is your pick to win Dancing on Ice 2024? (Image: ITV)

The 12 celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic ski jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to Dancing on Ice in 2024.

Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo will return as judges on Dancing on Ice 2024. (Image: ITV)

When is Dancing on Ice 2024 on TV?





Fans of the show don't have long to wait to see the skaters take to the ice and the new hosts in action.

Dancing on Ice returns on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm.