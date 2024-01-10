The budget supermarket was named the Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for 2023 by Which? after it conducted its annual price comparison of UK supermarkets.

Aldi also topped Which?’s list as the cheapest supermarket for December.

It is the third straight year Aldi has been crowned as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, and it also won the monthly award a record 11 times in 2023.

Looking at the price of groceries and everyday household essentials such as bread, milk and eggs, the latest annual survey from Which? has found that Aldi is officially the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named the Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for a third year running. We are committed to providing shoppers with the best quality products at the lowest prices and it’s great to have that officially recognised by a highly respected consumer champion, such as Which?.

“As we head into 2024, our promise to our customers remains the same - they will always get the UK’s lowest prices at Aldi.”